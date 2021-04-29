Tyson & Mendes Adds 2 Calif. Partners From Clyde & Co.

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- National litigation boutique Tyson & Mendes LLP said it has added two California partners from the U.K.-based insurance defense firm Clyde & Co. Sheryl Rosenberg and Margaret Holm have joined the firm in its Los Angeles and Orange County offices, respectively, the firm announced Monday. The announcement touted the pair's experience and said the additions would shore up Tyson & Mendes' business litigation, personal injury and medical malpractice practices. "Clyde & Co is a global leader in the insurance defense arena, and we are thrilled that Sheryl and Margaret have decided to lend their considerable expertise to our growing team at...

