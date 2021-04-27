CFPB Fines Reverse Mortgage Lender Over Its Advertising

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday it has ordered one of the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders to pay a $140,000 fine as part of a settlement resolving allegations that it sent misleading direct mail advertisements to hundreds of thousands of older prospective customers. In a consent order, the CFPB said it found that New Jersey-based Nationwide Equities Corp. has sent numerous solicitation letters and flyers since late 2015 that have variously misrepresented its reverse mortgage loans and overpromised to consumers, violating federal law in the process. Nationwide Equities has agreed to resolve those claims without admitting or denying the...

