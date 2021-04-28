Atty Can't Get Contribution Fee In Nonprofit's Ch. 11

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to grant attorney William S. Katchen's bid to grab nearly $98,000 from an anti-terrorism nonprofit's Chapter 11 plan, reasoning that he didn't show that his representation of an affiliate benefited the nonprofit itself. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Tuesday affirmed a bankruptcy court's dismissal of Katchen's application for a substantial contribution award from the American Center for Civil Justice Inc. Katchen represented Religious Liberty & Tolerance Inc., an ACCJ affiliate and the nonprofit's largest creditor. RLT lodged a $14.8 million claim in ACCJ's bankruptcy estate, based on money allegedly owed under a...

