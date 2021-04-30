Akerman Adds Katten Benefits Pro To Chicago Tax Team

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP added a former Katten Muchin Rosenman partner to its ranks in Chicago, bringing on as a partner someone who is an employee benefits and executive compensation specialist to support its tax group. Gabriel Marinaro joins Akerman after five years at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Akerman said in a release Tuesday. He previously did yearlong stints at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge and Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, and spent six years at Dykema Gossett PLLC. "It was really an exciting opportunity for me to join Akerman's growing Chicago office," Marinaro told Law360 on Friday. "I regularly counsel publicly traded and...

