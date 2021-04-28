4th Circ. Keeps Covil's Win In Mesothelioma Death Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit let Covil Corp. keep its win in a wrongful death suit alleging that its asbestos products caused a man's death from mesothelioma, finding there was scant evidence to support allegations that Covil's products, and not others, caused the cancer. In a published opinion Tuesday, the panel affirmed a summary judgment that ended claims by Darrell A. Connor against the company, saying the court's record didn't contain evidence to suggest that Connor's father, Charles Franklin Connor, was substantially exposed to asbestos by Covil's products. Connor filed the suit in 2017, after his father's death at the age of 90,...

