Smuckers Unit Trims But Can't Beat Tainted Pet Food Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed consumers' putative class actions against a J.M. Smucker Co. unit that sold pet food containing a sedative, finding that the unit must face claims that the food labels were false or misled consumers. In a 62-page partially redacted order on Big Heart Pet Brands' motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White ruled that though the consumers cannot proceed on claims based on representations found on Big Heart's website or on other advertisements, the consumers can still pursue misrepresentation claims concerning the labels found on the dog food. The judge took note that though...

