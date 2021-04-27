Biden Nominates Houston Sheriff To Lead ICE

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the White House announced Tuesday, indicating that the agency may soon see its first Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration. ICE has had no fewer than eight unconfirmed acting directors since Sarah Saldaña left the post ahead of former President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017. Current acting director Tae Johnson, a career law enforcement official, took over the role during Trump's last week in office and is likely to see out Biden's first 100 days in the role. His predecessor, Jonathan Fahey, resigned...

