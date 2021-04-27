Samsung Sued Over Phone Camera's Shattered Glass 'Defect'

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers lobbed a proposed class action against Samsung on Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, accusing the electronics conglomerate of knowingly concealing an alleged defect that can cause the module glass in the Samsung Galaxy S20's back camera to suddenly shatter with normal use. The consumers argue that the camera glass module shatter diminishes the phone's value, along with its utility, as it decreases the camera quality and can even render the camera function as useless. Not only were the S20 phones advertised as having high-quality cameras, but the phones were also described as "professional-grade cameras," according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS