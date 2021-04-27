Gulfport Cleared For Ch. 11 Plan Cutting $1.4B Of Debt

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt natural gas exploration company Gulfport Energy received court approval Tuesday in Texas for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization that cuts its funded debt load by $1.4 billion and secures new post-bankruptcy financing of $580 million to provide new liquidity going forward. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Steven N. Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the company had revised the plan it filed alongside its November bankruptcy petition, with the new proposal resulting in a better recovery for unsecured creditor groups. "All the sides engaged in good faith negotiations, and the efforts paid off in the form of...

