NY Regulator Says SolarWinds Cyberattack A 'Wake-Up Call'

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- New York's financial regulator has urged companies to tighten third-party risk management measures to avoid a cybersecurity collapse that supply chain hacks can bring when attackers access multiple companies at once. The New York Department of Financial Services said in a Tuesday report that the recent SolarWinds Inc. incident "should serve as a wake-up call" to companies to fully assess their vendor management measures and stay alert for supply chain attacks, where hackers put malware in one product and access its entire supply chain in a single click. "Through a single vector, Russian hackers opened back doors into thousands of organizations, including...

