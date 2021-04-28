Texas County Must Face Ex-Judge's Due Process Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas county is not immune to allegations by an ex-state judge that it should be liable for due process and Fourth Amendment violations she allegedly suffered after politically motivated charges were filed against her, a Texas federal judge has determined. Legal precedent in the Fifth Circuit establishes that entities such as Collin County, Texas, may be held liable for illegal actions by their employees or for a pattern of violations, according to Tuesday's opinion by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant that rejected the county's motion to dismiss Suzanne H. Wooten's claims. The judge nixed the county's argument that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS