Deloitte Wins Challenge To $50M HUD Cybersecurity Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government must pull back a $50 million task order for cybersecurity services granted to Kearney & Co. PC after the U.S. Government Accountability Office sided with Deloitte Consulting LLP in finding that the services were not included in Kearney's underlying federal supply schedule contract. In a partially redacted decision released Tuesday, the GAO ordered the General Services Administration to either solicit revised quotes or award the next vendor in line. The GSA had sought specific services to address cybersecurity and privacy-related threats to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's information technology systems, but the expertise and services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS