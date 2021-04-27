NLRB Says Virus Variants Shouldn't Trigger Mail Votes

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The emergence of COVID-19 variants should not stop National Labor Relations Board regional officials from staging union votes in person, the board said Tuesday in its first decision calling off a mail-ballot election since it issued a test for deciding vote format disputes during the COVID-19 pandemic. A split board panel granted Rush University Medical Center's request for review of Chicago office acting head Paul Hitterman's ruling that 60 phlebotomists should vote by mail on whether to join Teamsters Local 743, vacating the decision and directing Hitterman to reapply the Aspirus Keweenaw test. Under Aspirus, agency officials apply six factors to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS