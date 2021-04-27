Biden Nominates Harvard's Deputy GC For DOJ Role

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden intends to nominate Harvard University's deputy general counsel to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, the White House said Tuesday in announcing a handful of nominees at the Justice Department, U.S. Department of Labor and other agencies. If confirmed, Javier Guzman would be the assistant attorney general in charge of the DOJ's Civil Division. A twenty-year DOJ veteran, Guzman started as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division litigating cases involving discrimination by state and local educational institutions, according to his LinkedIn page. He also worked in the Civil Division as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS