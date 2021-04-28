Staffing Co. Can't Trim Ex-Employee's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected recruiting company Aerotek Inc.'s push to narrow a suit from a former employee who said she was fired for complaining about the fallout from a fizzled romantic relationship with a senior employee. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied Aerotek's attempt to toss two of ex-account manager Katheryn Moses' retaliation claims under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act. The court found that Moses had offered enough supporting facts to survive the summary judgment stage. According to the court order, Moses said she was fired as a result of alerting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS