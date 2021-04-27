UAW Reform Group Can't Intervene In $1.5M Fraud Deal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled Tuesday that a grassroots membership caucus of the United Auto Workers can't intervene in the union's $1.5 million deal to settle the government's fraud and corruption investigation, finding that the request is untimely and the group doesn't have a tangible legal interest in its enforcement. In a 13-page order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson said not only was Unite All Workers for Democracy's motion for intervention filed two months after the case was filed and weeks after the consent decree was approved, but that the group also failed to identify it has a tangible legal...

