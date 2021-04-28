Texas, La. Keep Fighting Biden's ICE Enforcement Policies

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Texas and Louisiana are trying to block the remaining portions of two memos outlining federal immigration enforcement priorities under the Biden administration, alleging a laundry list of statutory violations and claiming a reduction in jailhouse arrests is driving up costs to the states. In their Tuesday motion for a preliminary injunction in a Texas federal court, Texas and Louisiana elaborated on their earlier assertion that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has harmed them by forcing them to keep migrants who have been convicted of certain crimes in state custody longer. The motion follows a similar bid filed in Florida earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS