Real Estate Rumors: ROI Capital, Microsoft, JKM Developers

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Israeli real estate firm ROI Capital Group has purchased an Oakland Park, Florida, apartment complex for $58.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Green Tree Apartments, a 296-unit complex, and the seller is Massachusetts-based real estate private equity firm Northland Investment Corp., according to the report. Microsoft Corp. is in talks with landlords Cain International and OKO Group to lease between 40,000 and 42,000 square feet in Miami, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the talks. The company is seeking to lease space at 830 Brickell, and is eyeing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS