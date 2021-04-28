Credit Suisse, Others Fined €28M Over Bond Trading Cartel

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 12:27 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it has fined Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Credit Agricole almost €28.5 million ($34.4 million) for coordinating their trading of government bonds priced in U.S. dollars. Credit Suisse and two others have been fined in total almost €28.5 million ($34.4 million) for discussing trades, pricing, and other sensitive information with each other. (AP Photo/Keystone, Gaetan Bally) The European Commission concluded that traders at the three investment banks — alongside Deutsche Bank AG, which was spared a penalty after reporting the plot to the watchdog — discussed trades, pricing and other sensitive...

