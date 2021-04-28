EPA Chief Tells Congress Research, Staff Need Funding Boost

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday told federal lawmakers the agency needs to increase staff, boost its climate and pollution research and improve its approach to environmental justice, as he fielded questions about President Joe Biden's proposed budget. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who was confirmed in the position by the Senate last month, testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to bolster the case for Biden's proposed budget, which seeks a 21% increase for the EPA. The proposal is a big change from the Trump administration, which consistently sought to gut the agency's funding and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS