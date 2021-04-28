Ariz. Panel Rules Power Plant On Tribal Land Wrongly Taxed

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Tax Court incorrectly said the state can tax a power plant on Native American land because the court did not analyze whether the plant comprises tax-exempt permanent improvements, a state appellate court said, remanding for further analysis. The state tax court erred in ruling that the state Department of Revenue's tax on assets owned by South Point Energy Center LLC and located on land leased from the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe was not barred by tribal tax immunity, the Arizona Court of Appeals said Tuesday. The company is a non-Native entity. The department incorrectly disregarded federal law providing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS