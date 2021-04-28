Google Fights Phone Data Consumer Action At Top UK Court

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 3:37 PM BST) -- Google urged the U.K. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject a multibillion-pound privacy suit accusing the company of tracking iPhone users, arguing that the proposed claimants did not suffer from a sufficiently similar level of harm to form a representative class. Antony White QC, counsel for Google LLC, told the court that consumer rights activist Richard Lloyd should be refused permission to serve his proposed claim, brought on behalf of approximately 4.4 million U.K. residents, against the technology giant in the U.S. White said that the Court of Appeal had been wrong to revive the case in October 2019. He is seeking...

