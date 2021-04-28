Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparers Denied Class Cert. In Wage Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Jackson Hewitt tax preparers can't proceed as a class with claims that the tax service and its franchisees shorted them on commission, a New Jersey federal court has ruled, holding that the preparers at franchisees hadn't shown they were numerous enough, and that issues were too individualized. In an order and unpublished opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez denied the bid for class certification, saying the tax preparers were too vague about how many members would be in a proposed class of workers at Jackson Hewitt franchisees and subclasses of workers in various states. "Plaintiffs' lack of concrete information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS