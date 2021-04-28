Mobile Store Biz Enjoy Goes Public In $1.2B Weil, Cooley Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- On-demand mobile store business Enjoy said Wednesday it will go public through a combination with blank-check company Marquee Raine in a deal valuing it at $1.2 billion that is led by Cooley and Weil. Cooley LLP-represented Enjoy Technology Inc.'s deal with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., steered by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, will deliver up to $454 million in gross proceeds, which includes an $80 million private placement, according to a joint statement. "With Marquee Raine's long-term partnership, we have a groundbreaking opportunity to bring Enjoy's trusted, in-home retail experience to even more customers around the world," Enjoy founder and CEO Ron...

