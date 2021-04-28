11th Circ. Revives Consumer's FCRA Suit Against Experian

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit decided on Wednesday that credit reporting giant Experian shouldn't have been granted an exit from a consumer suit alleging it didn't adequately look into disputed information on a Florida man's credit report after he complained that it falsely said he was delinquent on a mortgage. In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Kevin C. Newsom, a three-judge panel vacated a summary judgment order favoring Experian, finding that it wasn't clear that the company took "reasonable" steps to investigate plaintiff Henry Losch's claims that it made a mistake on his credit report. "We disagree that the measures that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS