Paid Family Leave In $1.8T Biden Plan No Sure Thing

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The White House's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, introduced Wednesday, appears designed to pass without Republican support, but it's unclear whether a proposal to give workers 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave will cross the finish line, experts say. The ambitious plan, unveiled ahead of a presidential address to Congress and intended to aid low- and middle-income American families, could pass with a simple majority in the Senate as long as its provisions have more to do with the budget than with advancing public policy goals. It will ultimately fall on a Senate official to decide whether the American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS