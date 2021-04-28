J&J, Imerys Beat $117M Talc Verdicts Over Flawed Testimony

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc America on Wednesday wiped away verdicts totaling $117 million in damages over claims J&J's talcum powder products contained asbestos and caused a man's mesothelioma, after a New Jersey appeals court found that his experts' improper testimony warranted new trials. Slightly more than three years after jurors sided with Stephen Lanzo III and his wife, a three-judge appellate panel nixed the verdicts and ordered new trials after concluding that Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi was wrong to allow James Webber and Dr. Jacqueline Moline to testify during the trial that non-asbestiform minerals could cause mesothelioma....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS