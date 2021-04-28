New Lobbying Group To Push Shared 12 GHz Rules

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Nearly two dozen broadband groups have united to encourage the Federal Communications Commission to open up the 12 gigahertz band for shared wireless use, announcing the formation of the 5G for 12GHz Coalition on Wednesday. The group will pit itself against the likes of SpaceX as it argues that the agency can allow 5G services to operate alongside satellite TV and broadband services without interfering with incumbents such as Dish Network and AT&T's DirecTV. "The fact that we're part of a coalition urging coexistence and sharing is unique," said Dish public policy executive Jeff Blum during a Wednesday press call. "Many...

