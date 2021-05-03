Genova Burns Beats Ex-Client's Challenge To Fee Award

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court has found that Genova Burns LLC is still entitled to a roughly $73,000 judgment for unpaid legal services after the firm's former client tried to convince the panel that its attempts to vacate the judgment were wrongly blocked by a lower court. Newark, New Jersey-based Genova Burns was awarded a $73,335 judgment from an arbitrator for legal services provided to the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area Community Development Corp. and its executive director, June Jones. The appellate panel, in its opinion issued April 28, found that the lower court was correct when it determined the Morris Canal redevelopment...

