CoreLogic Investor Sues In Del. For $6B Go-Private Sale Docs

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A pension fund investor in CoreLogic has sued for access to records on the company's $6 billion go-private sale, citing concerns that the real estate data company's top officers and directors rejected a better offer out of concern for their own interests. The suit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Teamsters Local 677 Health Services & Insurance Plan, focused on a string of potentially better offers than the $80-per-share sale to funds managed by private equity companies Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Among the highest was a CoStar Group Inc. final cash-and-stock offer valued at $1.25 billion more than the go-private...

