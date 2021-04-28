Federal Circuit Won't Rehear Army Trademark Case

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to rehear a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Army of violating a trademark licensing deal with an apparel company by refusing certain projects — including advertisements featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Weeks after a three-judge panel rejected the case, the full en banc appeals court did the same, denying a petition for rehearing filed by Authentic Apparel Group that claimed the earlier ruling had misunderstood the fundamentals of trademark licensing. Barring a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, the order will end a lawsuit that claimed the military had vetoed so many projects that it...

