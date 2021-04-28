DC Circ. Pressed To Undo Gulf Of Mexico Oil Lease Sales

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates told the D.C. Circuit it must rescind Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases entered in 2018 because they were based upon a faulty environmental review that didn't adequately consider the upsides of not holding the auctions nor the possibilities of an oil spill. In their opening brief on Tuesday, the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and Gulf Restoration Network — now know as Healthy Gulf — urged the D.C. Circuit to reverse a lower court's backing of two "massive" lease sales held in 2018 by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The groups...

