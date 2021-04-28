Ill. Accountant Admits To Role In $5.3M Auto Lender Fraud

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois accountant admitted in federal court Wednesday that he participated in a scheme to funnel $5.3 million from a subprime auto lending company to a shell company by selling marked-up GPS devices and collecting unearned vehicle warranty commissions. Accountant Michael Walsh pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman to one count of mail fraud, nearly a year after federal prosecutors charged him, along with James Collins and Robert DiMeo, with 10 mail fraud counts each over the scheme they allegedly carried out between 2011 and 2018. Walsh, 63, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years...

