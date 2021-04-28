Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Long-Running MRI Patent Row Settles Days Before Ill. Trial

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Two medical technology companies resolved litigation accusing German medical technology company Brainlab of infringing a patent on MRI imaging technology days before the case was set to go to trial.

California medical technology company NeuroGrafix and Brainlab told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that they reached a deal in their dispute over MRI imaging patents and jointly dismissed the case with prejudice. Details of the settlement were not immediately available as of Wednesday.

The patent at issue in the case describes particular methods of generating images of nerves and other bodily structures using MRI technology. NeuroGrafix owner, neurosurgeon and attorney Dr....

