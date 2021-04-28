Long-Running MRI Patent Row Settles Days Before Ill. Trial

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Two medical technology companies resolved litigation accusing German medical technology company Brainlab of infringing a patent on MRI imaging technology days before the case was set to go to trial. California medical technology company NeuroGrafix and Brainlab told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that they reached a deal in their dispute over MRI imaging patents and jointly dismissed the case with prejudice. Details of the settlement were not immediately available as of Wednesday. The patent at issue in the case describes particular methods of generating images of nerves and other bodily structures using MRI technology. NeuroGrafix owner, neurosurgeon and attorney Dr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS