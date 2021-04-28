FCC Asked To Nix Restrictive Telemarketing Consent Caveat

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Several financial and public interest groups are questioning if the Federal Communications Commission made a mistake when it handed down an order late last year that required companies to get written consent before delivering robocalls. A number of business and consumer groups — two factions that are often at odds on policy — told the FCC Tuesday that it seems to them that the agency had intended to allow oral consent as well, but accidentally omitted it in a drafting error. The way the rule is currently written, companies would need to get written consent to deliver robocalls to residential addresses if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS