FDCPA Ruling Has Privacy Implications For Financial Services

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- In a first-of-its-kind ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit may have upended the long-standing and rather routine business practice of financial services companies using third-party vendors to manage, service and collect on outstanding debt. If left unchecked, the opinion will significantly broaden the scope of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. In Hunstein v. Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., the Eleventh Circuit reversed the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and held that when a debt collector provides an outside letter vendor with personal account information relating to the collection of a debt,...

