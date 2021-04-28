EEOC Axes Contested Trump-Era Pay Data Restrictions

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has gotten rid of Trump-era restrictions to the agency's pay and demographic data collection and sharing policies, the agency told a California federal judge overseeing a half-dozen states' challenge to the limitations. In a joint status report filed late Tuesday, the EEOC said it had reinstituted a policy April 9 allowing it to collect pay data alongside race, ethnicity and gender statistics from some private employers and government contractors. The revised policy also returns the EEOC to the Obama-era practice of sharing that data with state and municipal fair employment practice agencies, known as FEPAs....

