Medical Transport Co. Settles EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Medical transportation company LogistiCare reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to pay $120,000 to resolve claims that it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired two pregnant temporary employees. According to a joint motion filed Wednesday in Arizona federal court seeking court approval of the proposed consent decree, LogistiCare would also implement training focusing on sex and pregnancy discrimination and revise its attendance policy to ensure it doesn't shut out pregnant employees. In addition, LogistiCare would stop working with any staffing agencies that are known to discriminate against pregnant workers if the agreement...

