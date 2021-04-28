9th Circ. Revives Decades-Old Navajo Nation River Policy Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed an Arizona federal judge's dismissal of a Navajo Nation suit against the federal government, ruling that the tribe deserves to redo its complaint requesting reconsideration of how much Colorado River water states could receive. The Navajo Nation in 2003 sued multiple federal agencies — the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs — claiming they violated the National Environmental Policy Act and trust duties by not considering the tribe's water rights to the Colorado RIver. U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald M. Gould wrote in the three-judge panel opinion...

