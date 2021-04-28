11th Circ. Affirms Return Of Atty Fees To Criminal Defendants

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday rejected arguments from a pair of attorneys that they were entitled to keep $7,000 in attorney fees after being disqualified from representing criminal defendants in a Georgia drug distribution case, affirming that the defendants should be reimbursed. A three-judge federal appeals panel said in a published opinion that Georgia attorneys Jerome D. Lee and Stephen E. Brown-Bennett, known as S. Eli Bennett, of Taylor Lee & Associates LLC were not entitled to the full $21,000 they and the firm collected in early 2019 from six co-defendants before being removed from the case over what the...

