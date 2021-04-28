Lizzo Beats 'Truth Hurts' Copyright Ownership Claim

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The singer Lizzo has beaten claims — for good this time — that she must share copyright ownership for her Grammy-winning "Truth Hurts" with three little-known artists. In an order Tuesday, a federal judge doubled down on a ruling last year that tentatively dismissed those accusations. Like last time, the judge said Lizzo's opponents were actually claiming she had borrowed from an earlier standalone song, not that they were co-creators of the chart-topper. "Because [the accusers] continue to claim co-ownership of 'Truth Hurts' based solely on their contributions to a prior independent work, Lizzo's second motion to dismiss is granted," wrote...

