How Gov't FCPA Hiring Practices Theory May Pan Out In Court

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have pursued numerous banks for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving hiring relatives and friends of officials in Asia and the Middle East. While the banks have settled these cases — paying hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties — the U.S. authorities have not yet charged any individuals based on these corrupt hiring practices. Recently, however, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive in Hong Kong was tried — and acquitted by the Hong Kong court — on charges that she bribed a businessman by hiring his...

