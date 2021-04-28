1st Circ. Upholds Enhanced Sentence For Tax Fraudster

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court correctly applied an enhanced 84-month prison sentence to a man convicted of participating in a $1.6 million tax fraud scheme, the First Circuit ruled, affirming a lower court decision. A three-judge panel concluded that Francisco Oscar Grullon failed to prove that the lower court improperly applied sentence enhancements for his involvement in a scheme to obtain fraudulent tax refunds using the identities of Puerto Rico residents, according to an opinion Tuesday. The lower court also correctly denied his pretrial requests to submit evidence, the opinion said. "None of Grullon's arguments convince us that he should have a...

