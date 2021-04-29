Groupon Beats Investor Suit Claiming It Hid Losses, For Now

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday granted Groupon's motion to dismiss a proposed securities class action it was facing due to its failure to specify misleading statements the e-commerce company allegedly made about its financial health, but allowed the shareholder a chance to amend his complaint. In a 13-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly ruled that Groupon investor Fadi Rahal's putative class action does not pass muster under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Though Rahal claimed he met the act's requirements and outlined the allegedly misleading statements, even bolding the statements in his complaint, the judge remained unpersuaded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS