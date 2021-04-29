Norton Rose Names New Heads Of Corporate, Finance

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP has named new global heads of its corporate and finance practices, the firm announced Wednesday. Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud, the managing partner of Norton Rose's Istanbul office, was appointed global head of corporate, M&A and securities, and Nick Grandage, a partner specializing in structured finance transactions, was appointed the global head of banking and finance. "Ayşe and Nick are a real powerhouse duo – leading lawyers in important financial markets with significant depth of global experience," Norton Rose Global Chief Executive Gerry Pecht said in a statement. "These appointments emphasize our firm prioritizing both our corporate and our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS