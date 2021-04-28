GSK Says Amgen Patent Decision Will 'Devastate' Innovation

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Wednesday threw its support behind Amgen in a patent dispute over the cholesterol medication Repatha, telling the Federal Circuit that a panel's decision earlier this year finding that the patents covering the drug are too broad to be enabled threatens to "devastate" innovation. GSK said in an amicus brief that it backs Amgen's recent request for the full Federal Circuit to review the panel's determination, calling the decision a "sea change" that "threatens to devastate the incentives for companies like GSK to invest billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of research hours in discovering breakthrough...

