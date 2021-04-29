Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. May Rethink Class Decertification In Tuna MDL

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit is examining whether federal judges can certify classes if only a "de minimis" percentage is unharmed while mulling whether to reconsider a panel's early April decision decertifying buyer classes in antitrust multidistrict litigation over the alleged price-fixing of canned tuna.

At least one Ninth Circuit judge wants the appellate court to reconsider a panel's decision decertifying three buyer classes, according to an order issued Wednesday that requested additional briefing from parties in the case.

In a one-paragraph order, the court said that a Ninth Circuit judge has called for a vote on rehearing the appeal from StarKist Co....

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

