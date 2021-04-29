NYC Demands $150M From Chipotle Over Worker Schedules

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- New York City is looking to collect $150 million on behalf of Chipotle employees over claims that they experienced approximately 599,693 violations of the Fair Workweek Law citywide, saying in a recently amended suit that the burrito chain has repeatedly failed to comply with the law. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s "systematic" failures to comply with the fair scheduling law have caused each of its estimated 6,500 fast food employees around the city to experience at least one violation during the period at issue, with an average of 3.4 per week, according to the Department Of Consumer and Worker Protection amended petition...

