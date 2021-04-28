BREAKING: SEC Enforcement Head Resigns 1 Week After Being Hired

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that Alex Oh, the former Paul Weiss partner hired last week to lead the agency's enforcement division, has resigned from the post. The agency cited "personal reasons" as the cause of Oh's departure, which comes only a week after the SEC announced the former prosecutor and two-decade Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP alum had been tapped to be the enforcement division's new director. Former acting enforcement director Melissa R. Hodgman will return to that role, the SEC said Wednesday. "Melissa is an exceptional attorney who has proven to be an effective...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS