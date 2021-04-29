Fla. Bar Argues For Pending Case To Factor In Atty Sanctions

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT) -- An attorney disciplinary case before the Florida Supreme Court may shine more light on how pending actions could affect concurrent sanction recommendations. Elizabeth Jayne Anderson, a Lake Mary-based attorney, is facing two disciplinary actions in the Supreme Court, the earlier of which the referee recommended the maximum possible sanction short of disbarment: a three-year suspension followed by a five-year probation period if reinstated. The court itself has not yet issued a sanction order in the matter. Marion County Judge Robert James McCune Jr., the referee in the more recent case that began in August 2019, filed his report in January and...

